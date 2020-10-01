Advertisement

Subway bread isn’t bread, Irish court says

The Subway logo is seen on a soft drink cup next to a sandwich at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
The Subway logo is seen on a soft drink cup next to a sandwich at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread.

The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, which argued that some of its takeaway products - including teas, coffees and heated sandwiches - were not liable for value-added tax.

A panel of judges rejected the appeal Tuesday, ruling that the bread sold by Subway contains too much sugar to be categorized as a “staple food,” which is not taxed.

“There is no dispute that the bread supplied by Subway in its heated sandwiches has a sugar content of 10% of the weight of the flour included in the dough, and thus exceeds the 2% specified,” the judgement read.

The law makes a distinction between “bread as a staple food” and other baked goods “which are, or approach, confectionery or fancy baked goods,” the judgement said.

Bookfinders was appealing a 2006 decision by authorities who refused to refund value-added tax payments. Lower courts had dismissed the case before it reached the Supreme Court.

