Two indicted for intoxication manslaughter in separate fatal crashes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County grand jurors handed up intoxication manslaughter indictments Thursday against two local residents in connection with separate fatal crashes.

Darrell Wayne Hood, 63, of Waco, indicted in connection with a rollover in April that claimed the life of his wife, Wanda Hood, 69.

Police say he was at the wheel on April 14 when the vehicle in which he and his wife were riding overturned and ended up in a field near the intersection of Dallas Street and Harlem Avenue in Waco.

Sandra Nicole Mashek, 25, was indicted in connection with a crash on June 21 in the 1100 block of Dallas Street in Waco in which her passenger, Skyla Jean Cox, 25, was thrown from the vehicle and died.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.