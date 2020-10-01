Advertisement

Waco: MCC receives truckload of hand sanitizer from Baylor Scott & White Health

21,600 bottles of hand sanitizer will be given to protect the hands of McLeannan community college students.
By Katy Mendez
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Community College received 21,600 bottles of hand sanitizer Thursday, which will be given to students.

MCC President, Johnettte McKown, accepted the 24-pallet gift to the MCC Foundation from Baylor Scott & White Health.

“Even with distance learning options, MCC still has the population of a mid-size town with thousands of students, faculty, staff and community members using our campus. This gift will enable us to provide sanitizer in every classroom, restroom, office and public space at no cost to the College," McKown said.

The hospital’s manager of Faith in Action Initiatives, Matthew Hoffman said, “The organization was fortunate enough to have a surplus of the product and was glad to be able to share it.”

Baylor Scott & White Health received the hand sanitizer from distillery in Austin, and according to the MCC Emergency Risk and Management Director, the formula meets all FDA safety requirements.

