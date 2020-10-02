2020 Puppy Picks: Carmine, Week 6
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The puppies are 4-1 so far this season. They didn’t get the pick right last week.
This week, Carmine thinks the Connally Cadets (2-2) will defeat the Robinson Rockets (2-3).
|WEEK
|PUPPY
|PREDICTION
|RESULT
|PUPPY RECORD
|1
|Jasmine
|Salado Eagles
|SALADO 45, Troy 24
|1-0
|2
|Rudy
|Mart Panthers
|MART 43, McGregor 33
|2-0
|3
|Marty
|Crawford Pirates
|CRAWFORD 62, Axtell 0
|3-0
|4
|Libby
|Bosqueville Bulldogs
|BOSQUEVILLE 52, Riesel 26
|4-0
|5
|Taz
|Mexia Blackcats
|CHINA SPRING 41, Mexia 9
|5-0
|6
|Carmine
|Connally Cadets
|TBD
|TBD
