2020 Puppy Picks: Carmine, Week 6

By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The puppies are 4-1 so far this season. They didn’t get the pick right last week.

This week, Carmine thinks the Connally Cadets (2-2) will defeat the Robinson Rockets (2-3).

WEEKPUPPYPREDICTIONRESULTPUPPY RECORD
1JasmineSalado EaglesSALADO 45, Troy 241-0
2RudyMart PanthersMART 43, McGregor 332-0
3MartyCrawford PiratesCRAWFORD 62, Axtell 03-0
4LibbyBosqueville BulldogsBOSQUEVILLE 52, Riesel 264-0
5TazMexia BlackcatsCHINA SPRING 41, Mexia 95-0
6CarmineConnally CadetsTBDTBD

