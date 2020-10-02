Advertisement

Amber Alert for missing Texas infant canceled, search continues

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon has been missing since Sept. 18.
Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon has been missing since Sept. 18.(Wells Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
WELLS, Texas (KWTX) - The statewide Amber Alert for a Texas infant missing since Sept. 18 was canceled Friday, but the search for the month-old boy continues.

The Department of Public Safety discontinued the alert at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Old Forest road in Wells, southwest of Nacogdoches.

The infant weighs 9 pounds, is 22 inches tall.

The infant’s father, DeAndre Argumon, remains in the Cherokee County Jail charged with child endangerment/abandonment.

“We do suspect some sort of foul play,” Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

“The father has been charged with endangering a child or abandoning a child. We do suspect him of foul play as far as that goes, but we do not know the circumstances that led to the child going missing,” he said.

Two Houston-based teams, Texas EquuSearch and the Texsar Search Team have joined the growing effort to find the infant.

