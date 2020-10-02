Amber Alert for missing Texas infant canceled, search continues

WELLS, Texas (KWTX) - The statewide Amber Alert for a Texas infant missing since Sept. 18 was canceled Friday, but the search for the month-old boy continues.

The Department of Public Safety discontinued the alert at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Old Forest road in Wells, southwest of Nacogdoches.

The infant weighs 9 pounds, is 22 inches tall.

The infant’s father, DeAndre Argumon, remains in the Cherokee County Jail charged with child endangerment/abandonment.

“We do suspect some sort of foul play,” Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

“The father has been charged with endangering a child or abandoning a child. We do suspect him of foul play as far as that goes, but we do not know the circumstances that led to the child going missing,” he said.

Two Houston-based teams, Texas EquuSearch and the Texsar Search Team have joined the growing effort to find the infant.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.