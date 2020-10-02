Camera catches would-be burglar making the rounds in local neighborhood
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A security camera captured images of a would-be burglar making the rounds in a Killeen neighborhood in search of unlocked vehicles.
Police received a report about someone pulling on the door handles of vehicles at around 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of 38th Street and Charles Avenue.
Officers found surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar, who appears to be a teenager.
The suspect, who has a fade haircut, was wearing red or maroon shorts, a white shirt with red or maroon on the shoulders.
He appears again in video from a camera that recorded him doing the same thing in the area of Westcliff Road and North 60th Street.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
