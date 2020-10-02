Camera catches would-be burglar making the rounds in local neighborhood

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A security camera captured images of a would-be burglar making the rounds in a Killeen neighborhood in search of unlocked vehicles.

Police received a report about someone pulling on the door handles of vehicles at around 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of 38th Street and Charles Avenue.

Officers found surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar, who appears to be a teenager.

The suspect, who has a fade haircut, was wearing red or maroon shorts, a white shirt with red or maroon on the shoulders.

He appears again in video from a camera that recorded him doing the same thing in the area of Westcliff Road and North 60th Street.

The Killeen Police is asking for your help identifying a suspect in multiple Burglary of Vehicles. On 10/01/20 around... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Friday, October 2, 2020

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.