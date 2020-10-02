Commissioners authorize chief deputy to act in place of local sheriff suspended by state

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) – Falls County commissioners Friday authorized the county’s chief deputy, Derick Johnson, to act in place of Sheriff Ricky Scaman after the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) suspended Scaman’s license on Monday, Scanman’s attorney, Hoagie L. Karels, said.

Johnson will serve until TCOLE lifts the suspension or until Scaman is removed from office, Karels said.

The resolution ordered Scaman to turn in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, all duty weapons, and duty equipment including batons, restraints, Tasers, defensive chemical agents, body cameras, surveillance equipment and other electronic devices.

Scaman, who was named in a five-count indictment on Sept. 21 charging one count of sexual assault, two counts of assault on a public servant, and two counts of official oppression in connection with an investigation by the Texas Rangers was given 20 days to seek a hearing the suspension.

Scaman was notified of the suspension Monday in a letter from TCOLE Executive Director Kim Vickers in which Vickers wrote “a licensee arrested or indicted for such offenses constitutes an immediate peril to the public health, safety and welfare.”

The letter advised Scaman his license has been suspended pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings against him.

Karels, called the suspension “invalid” and “unconstitutional.”

“They got the cart before the horse,” Karels told KWTX Tuesday.

“They suspended before the hearing.”

While he and his client disagree with the suspension, it’s being followed, Karels says.

“Ever since he received notice of the suspension, he has followed that, he is not acting as a law enforcement officer, out of an abundance of caution,” said Karels.

Scaman bonded, out of the Bell County Jail the night of his arrest.

He denies the allegations and questions the timing of his arrest.

“The allegations and the timing of them, are a concerted effort on the part of several persons to damage my reelection in an attempt by those same persons to extort money from me and the people of Falls County,” Scaman said in a statement released through his attorney.

“I look forward to a trial, at which time all the true facts will be presented, and when a jury will render a verdict of not guilty and put an end to this extortion attempt and clear my name.”WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

