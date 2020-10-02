Advertisement

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in McLennan County

The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in McLennan County.(MGN Image)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco-McLennan County health officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths Friday, a 66-year-old woman and an 87-year-old woman, increasing the virus' toll in the county to 117.

Officials also reported 79 additional case of the virus Friday, raising the county’s total to 8,334.

Of the total, 498 cases were active Friday and 7,719 patients have recovered.

