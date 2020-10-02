Advertisement

COVID-19 claims the life of another state prison system employee

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Food Service Manager Donald Parker, 73, died Thursday at a hospital in Amarillo.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Food Service Manager Donald Parker, 73, died Thursday at a hospital in Amarillo.(TDCJ photo)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Food Service Manager Donald Parker, 73, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 28, died Thursday at a hospital in Amarillo.

Parker, who had more than nine years' service the TDCJ, was assigned to the Neal Unit in Amarillo.

“He was known by all for handing out Werther’s Original candies to every staff member in every department. He was driven and loved his work. Everyone at the Neal Unit loved him and he will be greatly missed,” the unit’s senior warden, Kevin Pinney said.

Parker’s last day on the job was Sept. 25.

“He was undoubtedly loved and respected for going above and beyond in his service to the Neal Unit. His passing leaves a huge hole at the unit and in the TDCJ family,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said.

More than 20 TDCJ employees have died since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

