WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Both Killeen ISD schools to take the field Thursday night were defeated.

Vandegrift dominated Ellison, posting a 44-7 victory at UMHB.

Killeen had a close game at Leo Buckley with Pflugerville Hendrickson, but it was Hendrickson to pull away with a win 24-17.

