Firefighters respond to multi-level house fire

Fire Crews in Temple respond to a house fire early Friday morning
Fire Crews in Temple respond to a house fire early Friday morning(Temple Fire)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews in Temple respond to an early morning house fire.

The fire started around 6:16 a.m. Friday morning on the 1300 block of East Avenue E.

When crews arrived they found the three-story home fully engulfed in flames.

As crews battled the fire they learned that all seven of the homes occupants had escaped by jumping from a second floor window.

They were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while crews work on the scene.

No other information was made available.

