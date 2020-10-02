Fort Hood: Best Warrior Competition winners honored

(KWTX) - The winners of Fort Hood’s Best Warrior Competition were honored Thursday.

Sgt. 1st Class Ashlee R. Ibarra of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment was named NCO of the year and Spc. Jaylin G. Allen of the 1st Cavalry Division was named soldier of the year.

The Fort Hood-Central Texas chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army and Automax teamed up to present two 2020 Ford Rangers to the two soldiers, who will have the use of the vehicles for a year and then have the option of buying or returning them.

Bot also received $100 gift cards or checks from USAA, EFS, GEICO, the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, and Fort Hood National Bank.

Jackie Hare, representing Central Texas College, gave the two certificates and gift cards to the school’s bookstore.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.