Advertisement

Fort Hood: Best Warrior Competition winners honored

Sgt. 1st Class Ashlee R. Ibarra of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment was named NCO of the year and Spc. Jaylin G. Allen of the 1st Cavalry Division was named soldier of the year.
Sgt. 1st Class Ashlee R. Ibarra of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment was named NCO of the year and Spc. Jaylin G. Allen of the 1st Cavalry Division was named soldier of the year.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - The winners of Fort Hood’s Best Warrior Competition were honored Thursday.

Sgt. 1st Class Ashlee R. Ibarra of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment was named NCO of the year and Spc. Jaylin G. Allen of the 1st Cavalry Division was named soldier of the year.

The Fort Hood-Central Texas chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army and Automax teamed up to present two 2020 Ford Rangers to the two soldiers, who will have the use of the vehicles for a year and then have the option of buying or returning them.

Bot also received $100 gift cards or checks from USAA, EFS, GEICO, the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, and Fort Hood National Bank.

Jackie Hare, representing Central Texas College, gave the two certificates and gift cards to the school’s bookstore.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurant Report Card: 10.1.20

Updated: 18 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Two found shot to death in local home, suspect in custody

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez and Eric Franklin
A suspect was in custody Thursday after officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman in a local home.

News

Security camera captures teenage suspects in series of local storage shed burglaries

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police released security camera images Thursday of two teenage suspects in a string of burglaries at local self-storage facilities.

News

Central Texas man indicted for murder in shooting death of girlfriend

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas man who was arrested after his girlfriend was shot as she drove through a local neighborhood was indicted for murder Thursday.

Politics

Gov. Abbott limits Texas counties to one absentee ballot drop-off location

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By EMMA PLATOFF
Democratic counties have set up numerous locations where voters may drop off their completed absentee ballots in person. Civil rights groups say it will suppress voting.

Latest News

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 300

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 300 Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, nearly 21,000 cases have been confirmed in the region and more than 750,000 cases have been confirmed statewide, according to data released Thursday.

News

Former Lady Bears star, Grammy nominee headline diabetes fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Nursing pods open at Waco zoo

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

Another Central Texas school district ditches remote instruction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A second Central Texas school district is notifying parents that it’s canceling remote instruction.

News

Update: Double Homicide Investigation in Harker Heights

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five