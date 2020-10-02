Advertisement

Good grief! ‘Peanuts’ celebrates 70th anniversary with art

The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop Charlie Brown, Snoopy or the “Peanuts” gang from marking an important birthday. (1980, (c) Paramount)
The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop Charlie Brown, Snoopy or the “Peanuts” gang from marking an important birthday. (1980, (c) Paramount)(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop Charlie Brown, Snoopy or the “Peanuts” gang from marking an important birthday and they’re hoping to raise the spirits of sick kids while celebrating.

The beloved comic marks its 70th anniversary this week by donating “Peanuts” murals for kids to paint in 70 children’s hospitals around the globe, from Brooklyn to Brazil.

The 4-foot-8-inch wide by 4-foot-1-inch high murals are being sent to participating hospitals in six pieces, along with smocks, brushes and paints in 13 colors.

Children and hospital staffers are encouraged to paint the easy-to-follow templates, a diversion that gains even more importance during coronavirus restrictions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in McLennan County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in McLennan County.

News

UPDATE: Man whom local officer ‘drive-stunned’ treated for neck fracture

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A man whom a local officer “drive-stunned” in an incident now under police review was treated for a neck facture, although it’s not clear whether it was a result of the officer’s use of the Taser.

State

COVID-19 claims the life of another state prison system employee

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A veteran Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 28 has died.

News

Unless they’re adopted or fostered, dogs at local shelter could be euthanized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Officials at a local animal shelter could face a tough decision soon if residents don’t step up to adopt or foster dogs that otherwise may have to be euthanized.

Latest News

State

Amber Alert for missing Texas infant canceled, search continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The statewide Amber Alert for a Texas infant missing since Sept. 18 was canceled Friday, but the search for the month-old boy continues.

Health

Local middle school closes down after students, staff exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local middle school is closing its doors at 1 p.m. Friday after officials determined a number of students and employees were exposed to COVID-19.

Entertainment

Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched while walking in NYC

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

News

Humane Society asking people to adopt or foster dogs

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

Politics

Voting rights groups sue Texas Gov. Abbott over order to close ballot drop-off locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By EMMA PLATOFF
The Texas and National Leagues of United Latin American Citizens, the League of Women Voters of Texas and two Texas voters asked a federal judge in Austin to overturn the governor’s order.

News

Victims of deadly double shooting identified as Central Texas woman, son

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The victims of what police say was a double homicide in a home in a local neighborhood were identified Friday as a mother and her adult son.