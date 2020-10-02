Advertisement

Historic: North Texan becomes first African-American man to win Teacher of the Year Award

By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) -A Dallas ISD teacher was named 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year.

Eric Hale, who teaches at David G. Burnet Elementary School, took home the honor.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during the virtual Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards Convention.

First African-American named 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year.
First African-American named 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year.(Dallas ISD)

He was one of six finalists across the state and will now represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program in the spring.

An emotional Hale expressed his gratitude on Facebook Wednesday evening.

“I just want to say thank you so much to everybody that prayed for me.  I’m so overjoyed how God has worked with me,” said Hale. “My first year teaching I was told I should try something else and that teaching wasn’t for me.”

Give God the glory! We made History in the State of Texas! Thank you for all the prayers and support.

Posted by Eric June Hale on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Each finalist was interviewed September 12 by a panel of judges composed of representatives of educational leadership associations, community and business leaders, a member of the State Board for Educator Certification, a member of the State Board of Education, and prior Texas Teachers of the Year.

The Texas Teacher of the Year program recognizes and rewards teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.

Copyright 2020 CBS DFW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Victims of deadly double shooting were mother, son

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The victims of what police say was a double homicide in a home in a local neighborhood were identified Friday as a mother and her adult son.

News

Camera catches would-be burglar making the rounds in local neighborhood

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A security camera captured images of a would-be burglar making the rounds in a local neighborhood in search of unlocked vehicles.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 300

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Staff
More than 300 Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, nearly 21,000 cases have been confirmed in the region and more than 750,000 cases have been confirmed statewide, according to data released Thursday.

Health

Another Central Texas school district ditches remote instruction

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A second Central Texas school district is notifying parents that it’s canceling remote instruction.

Latest News

News

Local school district, police say teamwork led to peaceful end to family violence situation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A family violence situation earlier this week in West ended peacefully, but it easily could have been a much different story, authorities say.

News

7 taken to local hospital after jumping from 2nd floor window of burning home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Seven people were taken to a local hospital early Friday after they jumped from a second floor window to escape the flames that engulfed their home in Temple.

News

Man seen on camera vandalizing heart of candles at Vanessa Guillen mural

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
LULAC has released surveillance footage of a man running through the heart of candles on the ground below the Vanessa Guillen mural near Fort Hood.

News

Good News Friday 10-2-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 9-28-2020.

News

Good News Friday 10-2-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 9-28-2020.

News

President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
President Trump announces he and Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus after exposure to top aide.