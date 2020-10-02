Local middle school closes down after students, staff exposed to COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The doors of G.W. Carver Middle School will be closed at 1 p.m. Friday and students will be sent home to learn remotely after officials determined a number of students and employees were exposed to COVID-19.

“Late yesterday, we learned that an individual, who has been on campus at Carver Middle School, tested positive for COVID-19,” Principal Isaac Carrier said in a message to parents.

“While this is only the second person at our campus to test positive since the start of the school year, a significant number of students and employees were in close contact with that person and will have to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with that individual. We made the decision to close the campus and shift to fully remote instruction next week because of the number of employees who will be out,” he said.

Plans now call for a return to on-campus instruction on Oct. 13.

Officials are notifying families of students who were in close contact with the person who tested positive for the virus.

“If your student was a close contact, you will receive a personal phone call and will be instructed to keep your student home for 14 days from their last contact with the person who tested positive.”

Carrier succeeded Principal Phillip Perry, who died of complications from the virus on March 31.

Connally Primary School students were sent home Wednesday to learn remotely.

The primary school will be closed for a minimum of 14 days after two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days with others reporting symptoms, the district’s chief human resources officer, Jill Talamantez, said in a press release Wednesday night.

“Last week the campus sent 140 students and staff members home for quarantine as they were identified as being in close contact with a confirmed positive case on campus,” she said in the letter.

“Upon investigating the confirmed positive cases on campus and contact tracing, it was found that both cases were in close contact with confirmed COVID positive cases outside of the school day. However, this fact does not reduce the spread of the virus to the primary campus. Therefore, out of extreme caution, the difficult decision to move the entire campus to remote learning was made,” she said.

