Advertisement

Mexican workers send home huge amounts of money amid virus

Mexican workers have confounded economists by sending home huge sums of money during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mexican workers have confounded economists by sending home huge sums of money during the coronavirus pandemic.(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Mexican workers have confounded economists by sending home huge sums of money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts had predicted that as the American economy took a dive, migrant workers would send their families less money, known as remittances.

But payments from Mexican workers in August amounted to $3.57 billion, the second-highest level on record for a single month.

Most remittances to Mexico come from the U.S. Economists say their original forecasts underestimated the strength of “human networks” between Mexican migrants in the U.S. and their families back home.

They also say the unexpected rise is driven by a weakened Mexican peso and government benefits provided in America.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in McLennan County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in McLennan County.

News

UPDATE: Man whom local officer ‘drive-stunned’ treated for neck fracture

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A man whom a local officer “drive-stunned” in an incident now under police review was treated for a neck facture, although it’s not clear whether it was a result of the officer’s use of the Taser.

State

COVID-19 claims the life of another state prison system employee

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A veteran Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 28 has died.

News

Unless they’re adopted or fostered, dogs at local shelter could be euthanized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Officials at a local animal shelter could face a tough decision soon if residents don’t step up to adopt or foster dogs that otherwise may have to be euthanized.

Latest News

State

Amber Alert for missing Texas infant canceled, search continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The statewide Amber Alert for a Texas infant missing since Sept. 18 was canceled Friday, but the search for the month-old boy continues.

Health

Local middle school closes down after students, staff exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local middle school is closing its doors at 1 p.m. Friday after officials determined a number of students and employees were exposed to COVID-19.

News

Humane Society asking people to adopt or foster dogs

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

Politics

Voting rights groups sue Texas Gov. Abbott over order to close ballot drop-off locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By EMMA PLATOFF
The Texas and National Leagues of United Latin American Citizens, the League of Women Voters of Texas and two Texas voters asked a federal judge in Austin to overturn the governor’s order.

News

Victims of deadly double shooting identified as Central Texas woman, son

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The victims of what police say was a double homicide in a home in a local neighborhood were identified Friday as a mother and her adult son.

News

Camera catches would-be burglar making the rounds in local neighborhood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A security camera captured images of a would-be burglar making the rounds in a local neighborhood in search of unlocked vehicles.