Mystery of magical trash bins solved in small Central Texas town

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - For nearly a year the trash bins nearly 100 residents of Troy between Waco and Temple town dutifully roll out to the curb once a week have almost magically reappeared next to their homes after the refuse truck makes its rounds, and the mystery of how they got there has finally been solved.

No magic was involved, it turns out.

But Craig Coleman, 49, was.

He’s pulling the bins back up to homes every Wednesday in his neighborhood and two others during a long walk that takes about six hours.

“I’ve about memorized where everyone’s trashcans go,” he said, laughing.

“The way I look at it, yes it’s pulling up trashcans but at the end of the day, it’s not even about the cans it’s just about forwarding the blessings that you have to other people,” Craig said.

Craig lived in Troy from the time he was in third grade until he graduated from high school in 1991.

He left to work in the oilfield, but developed health problems that left him unable to work, and about two years ago decided to return home.

Craig is diabetic, has neuropathy and has had two toes amputated because of his health issues, leaving him with balance problems.

As he contended with the issues, he says he made a promise to God.

“I made a vow that if the good Lord allowed me to walk again, I needed to do more for my community and God put this on my heart to do what I do,” he said.

Kasey Bass lives along Craig’s weekly route.

“I had wondered who had put my trashcans back,” she said.

“I was here yesterday when he actually was grabbing my cans and walking up my driveway with them so I asked him what he was doing and why he was doing it.”

Kasey said she shouldn’t have been shocked to learn it was Craig behind the chore.

The man is known for spreading joy around town she said.

He works as a substitute teacher, takes neighborhood kids on bike rides, and does it all with a signature smile.

“Every time I see him around town doing something, he’s always smiling, always waving, always friendly,” she said.

“And to find out that it was him who put my trash cans back where they go last week was amazing.”

Craig says paying it forward has never been needed more.

“I don’t need to know you. I don’t need to know your political views. We live in a very negative society right now,” he said.

“But every day we get up, we have a choice. You don’t have a choice of maybe direction of your day but you do have a choice of your mindset. Not until you become an adult do you know and understand that there are different forms of payment other than money.”

Craig has set a new lofty goal of eventually covering the entire community in one day.

Neighbors are so grateful for his act of service they’ve started posting about Craig on social media.

Last week he even came home to an anonymous gift and thank you card; a brand-new massage chair he’s already enjoying.

“He’s the kind of neighbor I want to be,” Kasey said.

“It’s amazing we still have good people in the world who are just good people.”

“In my opinion, I feel like everyone can do something,” Craig said

“And to do this, with the trashcans, just warms my heart.”

