Advertisement

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

FILE: The University of Notre Dame president the Rev. John Jenkins meets reporters, at the Vatican, Friday, June 14, 2019. He announced Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
FILE: The University of Notre Dame president the Rev. John Jenkins meets reporters, at the Vatican, Friday, June 14, 2019. He announced Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, that he tested positive for the coronavirus.(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame’s president announced Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask.

The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

The announcement came after Jenkins this week apologized for not wearing a mask during Saturday’s Rose Garden ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee who is a Notre Dame graduate and law professor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

State

Amber Alert for missing Texas infant canceled, search continues

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The statewide Amber Alert for a Texas infant missing since Sept. 18 was canceled Friday, but the search for the month-old boy continues.

Health

Local middle school closes down after students, staff exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A local middle school is closing its doors at 1 p.m. Friday after officials determined a number of students and employees were exposed to COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.

National Politics

Judge: Census violated order; demands mass text to workers

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The new order issued late Thursday by U.S. District Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, instructs the Census Bureau to send out a mass text saying an Oct. 5 target data for finishing the nation’s head count is not in effect.

Business

US unemployment drops to 7.9% but hiring slows pre-election

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

National

Lawmakers react to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
The president tweeted early Friday morning that he and the First Lady both tested positive for coronavirus.

National

Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police who shot Breonna Taylor announced themselves as law enforcement before entering her apartment, according to grand jury testimony that was among hours of audio recordings released Friday.

Politics

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.