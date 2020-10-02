Oops! Tennessee puts virus test supplies on an auction site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say Tennessee accidentally listed 13 pallets of coronavirus testing materials and other supplies on an auction site.

The Tennessean reports the state listed the items on GovDeals.com, a government liquidation website, but promptly removed them Thursday after the newspaper inquired about the items. Officials told the newspaper the listing was accidental.

An official said the listing was the “result of an internal processing mistake.”

The newspaper reports the auction had received one bid for $150 before the items were removed.

