Phenomenal Weather Friday, Warming Up This Weekend

Thanks to Thursday’s cold front, we have some phenomenal weather in the forecast today to close out the work week! Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s will warm into the low-to-mid 70s by lunch time. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s for most with a few low 80s possible briefly this afternoon. Skies will stay clear all day long and the clear skies hang around tonight giving us some gorgeous conditions for Friday night football games. Kickoff temperatures in the low 70s should drop into the mid 60s by the end of tonight’s games.

The weekend’s weather forecast is mostly quiet too but we’re expecting to warm back up close to average both on Saturday and Sunday. A cold front is set to move into the area Sunday meaning Saturday will be a bit breezy with high temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 80s. Winds will subside on Sunday but switch briefly out of the north as the cold front moves in. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 80s and will be in the low-to-mid 80s Monday since the weekend’s front will bring a minimal amount of cooler air into Central Texas. For much of next week, high temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s as high pressure builds across the area.

Although no rain is in the forecast for the next 10 days, we do have to turn our attention to the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Caribbean Sea. We are expecting one of those waves to turn into a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend as it moves near the Yucatan Peninsula. The other wave in the Central Caribbean has a lower chance of developing. A stalled frontal boundary should keep both waves from entering too deep into the Gulf of Mexico next week and both systems should stay away from Texas but they will be very slow moving as the front stalls them out. Late next week when the stalled frontal boundary begins to dissipate, it’s possible that either one of those systems, if they are still in the southern Gulf of Mexico, could creep northward. It’s something we’ll be watching closely in the 7 to 10 day timeframe.

