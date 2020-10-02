Advertisement

Police salute local girl who steered car to a stop after mom’s medical emergency

Emma was riding with her mother and two brothers on State Highway 36 when her mother suffered a medical emergency.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Temple police are saluting a local girl who steered her mother’s car to a stop after her mother had a medical emergency.

The girl, identified in a Facebook post only as Emma, was riding with her mother and two brothers on State Highway 36 when her mother suffered the emergency.

“Emma jumped into her mom’s lap, put the vehicle in neutral and coasted safely to a stop,” police said.

“Emma’s bravery likely saved the lives of her mother and brothers. Way to go, Emma!,” the post said.

