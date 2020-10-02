Stocks tick up as Wall Street waits for aid from Washington

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, but only after pinballing through another shaky day of trading, as Wall Street waits to see if Washington can get past its partisanship to deliver another economic rescue package.

The S&P 500 ended the day 0.5% higher.

But it careened from an early 1% gain to a slight loss before arriving there.

The Nasdaq composite rose a healthier 1.4%, as tech stocks again propped up the market.

Such big swings have become typical recently, as investors handicap the chances of a deal on Capitol Hill to send more cash to Americans and other aid for the economy.

