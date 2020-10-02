Advertisement

Stocks tick up as Wall Street waits for aid from Washington

U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday (NYSE/CNN/file)
U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday (NYSE/CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, but only after pinballing through another shaky day of trading, as Wall Street waits to see if Washington can get past its partisanship to deliver another economic rescue package.

The S&P 500 ended the day 0.5% higher.

But it careened from an early 1% gain to a slight loss before arriving there.

The Nasdaq composite rose a healthier 1.4%, as tech stocks again propped up the market.

Such big swings have become typical recently, as investors handicap the chances of a deal on Capitol Hill to send more cash to Americans and other aid for the economy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

Business

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

Business

Stocks end a bumpy day higher, but still down for September

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks ended another bumpy day higher but still closed out September with their first monthly loss since March.

Business

U.S. unemployment shrinks, but recovery varies across race, sex and age

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Elizabeth Renter, NerdWallet
Today’s jobless are receiving less assistance than they did earlier this year, making getting by a bigger challenge.

Latest News

Business

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession.

Business

Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

Business

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

Business

Stocks end lower ahead of first debate between Trump, Biden

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks ended with moderate losses Tuesday as investors waited for the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Business

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices rise 3.9% in July

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in July as the housing market continued to show strength during the coronavirus outbreak.

Business

Consumer confidence posts solid gain to 101.8 in September

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
U.S. consumer confidence rebounded more quickly in September than most economists had expected, but it remains well below levels that preceded the pandemic.