Internal Affairs investigating after suspect is ‘drive stunned’ with Taser by local officer

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department announced late Thursday night it is reviewing the use of force by one of its officers after a suspect resisted arrest and “drive stunned” with a Taser.

The incident happened at 3:12 a.m. in the 700 block of North 20 when the officer approached Kenneth Wright, 55, who was sitting in a vehicle.

The officer learned Wright had four outstanding misdemeanor warrants for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of a dangerous drug and theft, police said.

At about 3:17 a.m., a second officer arrived at the scene while the initial officer attempted to detain Wright, who allegedly resisted.

The officers were able to “take him to the ground" but Wright “continued to resist arrest while on the ground and was drive stunned with an officer’s Taser, after which he complied," police said.

Police said a drive stun happens when the Taser is applied directly to the subject without cartridges. 

Wright was placed into handcuffs at 3:18 a.m.

The officers immediately called for a supervisor per department policy.

At 3:21 a.m., Wright complained of back pain and EMS was requested by the officers.

EMS arrived on scene at 3:30 a.m. and transported Wright to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said both officers sustained minor injuries and one of the officers was treated at the hospital. 

When officers search the vehicle involved in the incident, they allegedly found “controlled substances and drug paraphernalia."

Police said Wright was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds ordered an Internal Affairs investigation into the arrest “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We don’t yet know all the circumstances of this incident. However, at this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that the use of force was misapplied," Reynolds said.   

The department said each individual use of force by a Temple police officer is “documented and reviewed by supervisors."

