UPDATE: Victims of deadly double shooting were mother, son

Crime scene tape surrounded the house Thursday morning and a white tent has been erected outside the home.
Crime scene tape surrounded the house Thursday morning and a white tent has been erected outside the home.(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The victims of what police say was a double homicide in a home in a local neighborhood were identified Friday as a mother and her adult son.

Officers found Gina David Kearney, 55 and her son Michael David, 35, just before midnight Wednesday after someone told a Copperas Cove officer the home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive in Harker Heights needed to be checked.

Cove police contacted Harker Heights police and officers were sent to the home and found the doors locked.

“Officers responded to the address and knocks at the door were met with no response. Concern for the welfare of the occupants inside, the officers were required to forcibly enter the home and discovered two gunshot victims who were deceased,” police said.

A suspect is in custody, police said, but provided no further details.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 953-5400.

