Woman loses lottery prize after her winning ticket was lost in the mail

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RIDGE MANOR, Fla. (AP) - A woman who decided to use certified mail to send her winning ticket to the Florida Lottery office ended up a loser.

Sue Burgess told WFLA-TV the lottery office never got the ticket and she was denied her $1,000 winnings.

Burgess says she won a second-chance drawing on July 29 and had about two weeks to get her ticket to state lottery officials.

With lottery drop boxes closed by the pandemic, she sent the ticket by certified mail.

Tracking information shows it arrived at a Tallahassee post office on Aug. 12, but never made it to the lottery office.

Burgess told WFLA that lottery officials told her, “no ticket, no prize.”

The second-chance prize is now a third-chance prize; the money goes to another alternate winner.(AP) -

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

