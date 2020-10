WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Approximately 40 vehicles gathered Saturday in Central Texas to show their support for President Trump.

The group refereed to the event as the “Maga drag the interstate.” The vehicle rally started in Lorena at 10:00 am and made a loop around Waco.

The group included participants from Temple, Belton and Killeen.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.