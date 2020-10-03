Advertisement

Area health district reports 51 new cases of Covid-19

COVID-19 (photo - CDC)
COVID-19 (photo - CDC)(CDC)
By STAFF
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Health District confirmed 51 new cases of Covid-19 Saturday afternoon.

That brings the total number of cases to 8,385.

487 cases are active and 7,781 patients have recovered.

41 patients are hospitalized, 12 cases are on ventilators and the current total number of deaths in McLennan County is 117.

