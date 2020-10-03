Local Police make arrest for multiple vehicle burglaries
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove Police reported arrest were made after multiple car burglaries in the Skyline Flats and Western Hills area.
The vehicle burglaries occurred Saturday morning between 2 and 5 am., police say.
Officials are asking for the public’s help, “If you have surveillance video please review your videos to see if it captured the suspects.”
Additionally, “If you are a victim of a burglary please contact the police department. We may have recovered some of your stolen property.”
