Local Police make arrest for multiple vehicle burglaries

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove Police reported arrest were made after multiple car burglaries in the Skyline Flats and Western Hills area.

The vehicle burglaries occurred Saturday morning between 2 and 5 am., police say.

Officials are asking for the public’s help, “If you have surveillance video please review your videos to see if it captured the suspects.”

Additionally, “If you are a victim of a burglary please contact the police department. We may have recovered some of your stolen property.”

