Advertisement

Central Texas democrats attend “Ridin for Biden” rally

The Riden for Biden inaugural ride began at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
The Riden for Biden inaugural ride began at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.(Alex Gibbs)
By STAFF
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Democratic Party chaired by Mary Duty and members organized a “Ridin for Biden” parade Saturday.

Biden supporters lined up their cars at Heritage Square in Waco at 2 pm where they started their driving tour around Waco.

Participants waved signs and flags to show their support for Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Organizers say, this is the inaugural event as they plan to continue this event “every Saturday until election day.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: moments ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week coronavirus hit home

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him

Politics

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

Latest News

Health

Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tweets shared thousands of times claimed Democrats might have somehow intentionally infected the president with the coronavirus during the debates.

Politics

Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday after he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus.

Politics

Voting rights groups sue Texas Gov. Abbott over order to close ballot drop-off locations

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
|
By EMMA PLATOFF
The Texas and National Leagues of United Latin American Citizens, the League of Women Voters of Texas and two Texas voters asked a federal judge in Austin to overturn the governor’s order.

Politics

Gov. Abbott limits Texas counties to one absentee ballot drop-off location

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By EMMA PLATOFF
Democratic counties have set up numerous locations where voters may drop off their completed absentee ballots in person. Civil rights groups say it will suppress voting.

Politics

Faith groups decry Trump’s plans for record low refugee cap

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Scott Arbeiter, president of World Relief, a global Christian aid agency, said Trump has reneged on his promise to protect persecuted Christians in the world.

Politics

After pandemic delay, Biden launching in-person canvassing

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states.