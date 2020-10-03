Central Texas democrats attend “Ridin for Biden” rally

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Democratic Party chaired by Mary Duty and members organized a “Ridin for Biden” parade Saturday.

Biden supporters lined up their cars at Heritage Square in Waco at 2 pm where they started their driving tour around Waco.

Participants waved signs and flags to show their support for Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Organizers say, this is the inaugural event as they plan to continue this event “every Saturday until election day.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.