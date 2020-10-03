Advertisement

Nice but Warm Weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are on the heels of a nice week and the weather this weekend will be a warm one, but a nice one! Highs will be in the mid 80s both today and Sunday even with a weak cold front set to move into the area Sunday. Ahead of the front, today will be a bit breezy with south winds about 10-20mph.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 80s and will be in the low-to-mid 80s Monday since the weekend’s front will bring a minimal amount of cooler air into Central Texas. For much of next week, high temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s as high pressure builds across the area.

Although no rain is in the forecast for the next 10 days, we do have to turn our attention to the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Caribbean Sea. We now have Tropical Storm Gamma close to the the Yucatan Peninsula. The other wave behind it, in the Central Caribbean, has a lower chance of developing.

A stalled frontal boundary should keep both waves from entering too deep into the Gulf of Mexico next week and both systems should stay away from Texas but they will be very slow moving as the front stalls them out. Late next week when the stalled frontal boundary begins to dissipate, it’s possible that either one of those systems, if they are still in the southern Gulf of Mexico, could creep northward. It’s something we’ll be watching closely in the 7 to 10 day timeframe.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 9 hours ago

7 Day Forecast

Outdoor Weather for the Weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

National

California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Around the state, 17,000 firefighters were battling nearly two dozen major blazes.

Weather

Much of U.S. Southwest left parched after monsoon season

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Cities across the U.S. Southwest recorded their driest monsoon season on record this year.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT

7 Day Forecast

Post-Front Friday Looks Amazing!

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

National

Report: FEMA fumbled in Puerto Rico after storms Irma, Maria

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Officials said goods sat in FEMA’s custody for roughly 48 days, with water and food experiencing shipping delays of 71 and 59 days respectively.

7 Day Forecast

A Weak Cold Front Pushes Through Today

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

4th person killed in devastating California wildfire

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By JANIE HAR
Dry winds that gave the flames a ferocious push appeared to have eased by Monday evening and firefighters were feeling “much more confident.”

7 Day Forecast

Second Cold Front of the Week Comes Tomorrow!

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update