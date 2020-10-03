Nice but Warm Weekend

We are on the heels of a nice week and the weather this weekend will be a warm one, but a nice one! Highs will be in the mid 80s both today and Sunday even with a weak cold front set to move into the area Sunday. Ahead of the front, today will be a bit breezy with south winds about 10-20mph.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 80s and will be in the low-to-mid 80s Monday since the weekend’s front will bring a minimal amount of cooler air into Central Texas. For much of next week, high temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s as high pressure builds across the area.

Although no rain is in the forecast for the next 10 days, we do have to turn our attention to the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two tropical waves in the Caribbean Sea. We now have Tropical Storm Gamma close to the the Yucatan Peninsula. The other wave behind it, in the Central Caribbean, has a lower chance of developing.

A stalled frontal boundary should keep both waves from entering too deep into the Gulf of Mexico next week and both systems should stay away from Texas but they will be very slow moving as the front stalls them out. Late next week when the stalled frontal boundary begins to dissipate, it’s possible that either one of those systems, if they are still in the southern Gulf of Mexico, could creep northward. It’s something we’ll be watching closely in the 7 to 10 day timeframe.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.