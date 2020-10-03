Advertisement

Nice For Now But We Heat Up Again Pretty Soon!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
We’ll keep nice and comfortable weather for this evening with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.  We dip to the 60s for the overnight before cooling to the mid 50s to start your Sunday.  Highs will hit the low 80s again during the afternoon, pretty much a carbon copy of what today was like.  A small cold front will pass through the area tomorrow afternoon, but we won’t feel the effects until Monday morning when we start around 50°.  Highs will only be around 80° on Monday due to the front, but enjoy it while you can because we’re looking to heat up yet again afterwards.  South winds will rush in to bring highs into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon, and the highs will stay there the rest of the week, possibly hitting 90° once we get to next weekend.  A slight rain chance is in the forecast as we head into next week too.

