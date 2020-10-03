Stocks end bumpy day lower after Trump’s positive virus test

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street’s major stock indexes fell on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, but the losses ended up milder than investors braced for early in the morning.

The S&P 500 lost 1% after paring an earlier 1.7% drop.

Still, most of the stocks in the index were higher, and the S&P 500 managed to close out its first winning week in the last five.

Big technology stocks remained weak and were the main reason for the day’s loss.

Treasury yields ticked higher, and smaller stocks were stronger than the rest of the market in a sign of optimism.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.