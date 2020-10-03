Supreme Court opens new term on cusp of conservative control

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is opening a new term with Republicans on the cusp of a solid conservative majority that might roll back abortion rights, expand gun rights and shrink the power of government.

Eight justices are getting back to work Monday less than a month before the presidential election.

They’re still mourning the death of their colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

They’re also working in the midst of a pandemic that has forced the court to meet by telephone.

Meanwhile, the Senate could confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ginsburg’s seat, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, before Election Day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.