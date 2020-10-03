Advertisement

Supreme Court opens new term on cusp of conservative control

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The high court, which begins its new term in the coming week, is confronting cases related to the election and to religious rights. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The high court, which begins its new term in the coming week, is confronting cases related to the election and to religious rights. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press and MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is opening a new term with Republicans on the cusp of a solid conservative majority that might roll back abortion rights, expand gun rights and shrink the power of government.

Eight justices are getting back to work Monday less than a month before the presidential election.

They’re still mourning the death of their colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

They’re also working in the midst of a pandemic that has forced the court to meet by telephone.

Meanwhile, the Senate could confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for Ginsburg’s seat, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, before Election Day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

Coronavirus

Official: Next 48 hours ‘critical’ for Trump in virus fight

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

Latest News

National

GOP seeks to pause Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

National

Chris Christie is the latest in Trump circle to get virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie tweeted Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

News

Local Police make arrest for multiple vehicle burglaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
Copperas Cove Police reported multiple arrest were made after multiple car burglaries in the Skyline Flats and Western Hills area.

National

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.

National

Area flag waving Trump supporters conduct vehicle rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
Approximately 40 vehicles gathered Saturday in Central Texas to show their support for President Trump.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.