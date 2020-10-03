Texas reports 3,346 new virus cases but 7,006 total increase

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas health official’s report 3,346 newly reported coronavirus cases and 3,660 previous cases that had been unreported for a total increase of 7,006 cases.

The Texas health department on Saturday reported 763,010 total cases and 15,992 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The department on Friday reported 756,004 cases and 15,895 deaths. The health department said the 3,660 older cases were excluded from previous reports of newly confirmed cases.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

