Aid for farmers and ranchers impacted by COVID-19 and hurricane Laura

(WCAX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas (KWTX) - 2020 has been especially hard on farmers and ranchers in Texas.

Along with the pandemic, hurricane Laura is slashing profits.

However, a federal program may help with some of the losses.

For information on the USDA’s Coronavirus Assistance Program, which has been extended through Oct. 9 for some producers in counties impacted by Laura, click here.

For information on the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 click here.

