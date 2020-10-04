Advertisement

Another Fall Day Ahead But Summer Highs Return Soon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have a nice, cool start in the mid 50s this morning with a nice sunrise!  Highs will hit the low 80s again during the afternoon, pretty much a carbon copy of what Saturday was like.  A small cold front will pass through the area tomorrow afternoon, but we won’t feel the effects until Monday morning when we start around 50°.  Highs will only be around 80° on Monday due to the front, but enjoy it while you can because we’re looking to heat up yet again afterwards.  South winds will rush in to bring highs into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon, and the highs will stay there the rest of the week, possibly hitting 90° once we get to next weekend.  A slight rain chance is in the forecast as we head into next week too.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Another Fall-Like Day Ahead with Summer Highs Returning Soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
Another Fall-Like Day Ahead with Summer Highs Returning Soon

7 Day Forecast

Nice For Now But We Heat Up Again Pretty Soon!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Nice and Comfortable For Now But We Heat Up Again Pretty Soon!

Updated: 6 hours ago
Nice and Comfortable For Now But We Heat Up Again Pretty Soon!

7 Day Forecast

Nice but Warm Weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT

7 Day Forecast

Outdoor Weather for the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

National

California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Around the state, 17,000 firefighters were battling nearly two dozen major blazes.

Weather

Much of U.S. Southwest left parched after monsoon season

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Cities across the U.S. Southwest recorded their driest monsoon season on record this year.

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT

7 Day Forecast

Post-Front Friday Looks Amazing!

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update