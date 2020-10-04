Another Fall Day Ahead But Summer Highs Return Soon

We’ll have a nice, cool start in the mid 50s this morning with a nice sunrise! Highs will hit the low 80s again during the afternoon, pretty much a carbon copy of what Saturday was like. A small cold front will pass through the area tomorrow afternoon, but we won’t feel the effects until Monday morning when we start around 50°. Highs will only be around 80° on Monday due to the front, but enjoy it while you can because we’re looking to heat up yet again afterwards. South winds will rush in to bring highs into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon, and the highs will stay there the rest of the week, possibly hitting 90° once we get to next weekend. A slight rain chance is in the forecast as we head into next week too.

