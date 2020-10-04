CCISD: Car show benefits Fort Hood Area United Way

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The third annual Motorcycle and Car Show benefiting the Fort Hood Area United Way was held Saturday at J.L. Williams/Lovett Ledger Elementary School.

Officials with the Copperas Cove Independent School District said more than a dozen cars, and several motorcycles, were on display for spectators to enjoy along with vendors and food trucks.

Trophies were awarded in multiple categories.

The event raises around $3,000 and contributes to the school district’s fundraising efforts for the organization which, officials say, average around $40,000 a year.

