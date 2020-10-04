Advertisement

CCISD: Car show benefits Fort Hood Area United Way

The third annual Motorcycle and Car Show benefiting the Fort Hood Area United Way was held Saturday in Copperas Cove.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The third annual Motorcycle and Car Show benefiting the Fort Hood Area United Way was held Saturday at J.L. Williams/Lovett Ledger Elementary School.

Officials with the Copperas Cove Independent School District said more than a dozen cars, and several motorcycles, were on display for spectators to enjoy along with vendors and food trucks.

Trophies were awarded in multiple categories.

The event raises around $3,000 and contributes to the school district’s fundraising efforts for the organization which, officials say, average around $40,000 a year.

