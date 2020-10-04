Advertisement

Enjoy The Fall-Like Conditions Because Summer Is Making A Comeback

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Another nice evening is in store for us alongside a great sunset!  Temperatures dip to the 60s quickly after sunset, before we cool to the 50s overnight.  Morning lows will be cool to start your Monday in the upper 40s to low 50s.  That Fall-like weather stays with us all day, with highs around 80° under sunny skies.  However, a big warmup arrives after as a small Low will form out west near Midland.

That Low will boost our highs to the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon, and we look to keep the summer-like highs throughout the rest of the week.  However, that could change next weekend as another tropical disturbance is building in the Caribbean.  This one looks to move to the Louisiana coastline next weekend, but if that track shifts a little westward we could be seeing more cloud cover and thus cooler highs, so don’t lose hope yet!

