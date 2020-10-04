Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at local apartment complex

A firefighter is recovering in the hospital after an apartment complex fire that destroyed eight apartment units.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire, at 4802 S 31st Street, at the Apple Creek Apartments
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire, at 4802 S 31st Street, at the Apple Creek Apartments(Temple Fire)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple firefighters responded to Apple Creek Apartments Saturday after reports of a fire at the building.

Officials say flames and heavy smoke were showing when they arrived just after 4:30 p.m.

The fire occurred in building three of the complex at 4802 S 31st Street.

All residents of the building were evacuated, no injuries were reported among residents but a firefighter was transported the hospital.

Eight people have been displaced following the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, 8 firefighting apparatus responded with 21 personnel as well as Temple Police and EMS.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire, at 4802 S 31st Street, at the Apple Creek Apartments.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire, at 4802 S 31st Street, at the Apple Creek Apartments.(Timothy Tibbit)

