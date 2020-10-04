Advertisement

Gay men have taken over the Proud Boys Twitter hashtag

Matt Dechaine posted a photo of him and his husband under the hashtag #ProudBoys. (photo credit: Matt Dechaine)
Matt Dechaine posted a photo of him and his husband under the hashtag #ProudBoys. (photo credit: Matt Dechaine)(Matt Dechaine)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) The Proud Boys hashtag, which members of the far-right group have been using, was trending Sunday after gay men on Twitter hijacked it and flooded the feed with photos of their loved ones and families and with memes.

The Proud Boys recently made headlines by celebrating President Trump’s reply at last week’s debate, when he was asked to condemn White supremacists. The President instead used his allotted time to blame what he called “antifa and the left” for violence and to tell the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

But now the gay men of Twitter are making the group’s hashtag known for entirely different reasons.

Matt Dechaine, one of the men who pitched in with photos of himself and his husband in efforts to overtake the hashtag, said his goal was simply to spread joy.

“Seeing the hashtag was so uplifting,” Dechaine, who is from England, told CNN.

“It feels like the movement for positive change for all is gathering momentum all the time and I’m glad to be a small part of it. By coming together rooted in respect and love for each other, the world can be so much better!”

But Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, said he doesn’t see what the men are trying to accomplish.

“I think it’s hysterical,” Tarrio told CNN. “This isn’t something that’s offensive to us. It’s not an insult. We aren’t homophobic. We don’t care who people sleep with. People think it’s going to bother us. It doesn’t.”

He added, “One of the messages they want to send with this is that they’re trying to drown out our supporters, they’re trying to silence us. ... When you’re trying to drown out other people’s thoughts, I don’t think there’s anything progressive about that. Why don’t these people just engage?”

Tarrio, a Cuban American, is also the leader of the grassroots group Latinos for Trump.

The Anti-Defamation League calls the Proud Boys ideology “misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic, and anti-immigration.”

Taking over #ProudBoys

Since Saturday night, the #ProudBoys hashtag has been inundated with photos of gay men, ranging from pictures of couples to memes and videos of gay men dancing.

Many people tweeted their support for the men who hijacked the hashtag.

“Good morning to nobody except the gays who highjacked the #ProudBoys hashtag,” tweeted Jane Lytvynenko.

Other people used the opportunity to share their stories of love.

“Next year my husband I will celebrate 25 years together. We had to move to Canada to legally marry and adopt 2 of our sons. We’re back in the US. Our family has grown. And we’re fighting to save this country. Here’s us voting for Biden, Harris and a Blue ticket. #ProudBoys,” Bryce Tache tweeted.

Dechaine also shared a picture of him and his husband.

“The reclaiming of #ProudBoys is wonderful. Here’s me and my husband. Together for 20 years and married for 3. Both very proud boys,” he tweeted.

Many Twitter users posted photos with their partners, calling themselves “the real #ProudBoys.”

“We grew up in a time when gay men had no rights, when newspapers called us poofs, when police didn’t investigate when we were murdered,” tweeted Patrick Strudwick, adding, “We’re the real #ProudBoys.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenzo Takada, the iconic French-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled global travel, has died.

National

SLED: Suspect in shooting that killed a Myrtle Beach police officer, injured another, is deceased

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WMBF Staff
A Myrtle Beach police officer has died following a shooting late Saturday night, authorities said.

Coronavirus

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

Coronavirus

Trump doctor: Hoping to discharge president soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Despite the rosy assessment, Sunday's briefing left significant questions unanswered.

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Latest News

National

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state.

National Politics

Doctors give update on Trump's condition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Doctors give update Sunday on President Trump's treatment for coronavirus.

National

How coronavirus is disrupting daily life on Capitol Hill

Updated: 5 hours ago

Coronavirus

Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the “magic theories” of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity and rejects war at all costs.

Coronavirus

Regal Cinemas owner may close US locations after Bond film delay

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cinema chain Cineworld said Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.