Harker Heights football player surprised by father’s return before game

By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A father and son were reunited in the locker room at UMHB before Harker Heights played Georgetown East View. Eric Moore Jr.'s father returned from a 12-month deployment.

Erice Moore Jr.'s father entered the locker room after Harker Height’s head coach said someone “special wanted to come talk” to the team.

Moore’s father entered and the two embraced in the middle of the locker room while the team cheered.

Moore Jr. wrote on Twitter, “I was patience, I waited, we talked, we texted, we video chatted to watch film together, but NOTHING compares to this.”

