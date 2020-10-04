Harker Heights football player surprised by father’s return before game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A father and son were reunited in the locker room at UMHB before Harker Heights played Georgetown East View. Eric Moore Jr.'s father returned from a 12-month deployment.

Special moment before last nights game. One of our players dads returned from a 12 month deployment. The embrace says it all! @KilleenISD_ @forthood #reptheshield pic.twitter.com/Ua0ODmjF5z — Jerry Edwards (@_Jerry_Edwards) October 3, 2020

Erice Moore Jr.'s father entered the locker room after Harker Height’s head coach said someone “special wanted to come talk” to the team.

Moore’s father entered and the two embraced in the middle of the locker room while the team cheered.

Moore Jr. wrote on Twitter, “I was patience, I waited, we talked, we texted, we video chatted to watch film together, but NOTHING compares to this.”

