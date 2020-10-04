Advertisement

Hundreds of Austin teachers pledge not to show up to teach

Austin Independent School District have pledged not to return to classrooms Monday.
Austin Independent School District have pledged not to return to classrooms Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Hundreds of teachers in the Austin Independent School District have pledged not to return to classrooms Monday when schools reopen for in-person learning for up to 25% of its students.

About 850 teachers said they will remain away, out of concern for the threat of corona viral infection to their students and themselves.

The district’s largest teachers union says they will remain available to teach remotely, as they have since mid-September.

Education Austin continues to negotiate with the district on school reopening plans.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,729 new confirmed coronavirus cases across Texas on Friday, including 62 in Travis County where Austin is located.

