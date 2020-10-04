Proceeds from drive-in concert at local church benefit Restoration Gateway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of people on Friday attended a drive-in concert at a local church to listen to a Christian artist perform and all proceeds from the concert benefited a humanitarian cause.

Restoration Gateway, an organization that gives aid to people in Uganda, organized the concert at the First Woodway Baptist parking lot.

Christian singer Chris Tomlin performed from a stage and some attendees enjoyed the performance from inside their vehicles while others set up chairs outside their cars to get a better look of the stage.

Proceeds from the event and profits from a few food trucks - like Pop’s Lemonade, were given to Restoration Gateway.

This was Tomlin’s first concert since December 2019 and his first drive in concert.

Multiple members of his band are from the surrounding Waco area.

If you would like more information about Restoration Gateway or would like to donate to the organization, visit their website here.

