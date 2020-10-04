The Latest: Doctor says Trump treated with steroid Saturday

(AP) -The president’s physician says President Donald Trump was treated with a steroid after a drop in oxygen levels on Saturday.

Dr. Sean Conley said at a news conference on Sunday that he was given the steroid dexamethasone while he was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Conley said the president’s oxygen level had dropped down to 93% on Saturday.

He says the president did not feel short of breath. He says the president’s medical team is hoping Trump will be up and about, out of bed and eating and drinking throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.