Advertisement

The Latest: Doctor says Trump treated with steroid Saturday

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, arrives to brief reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, arrives to brief reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -The president’s physician says President Donald Trump was treated with a steroid after a drop in oxygen levels on Saturday.

Dr. Sean Conley said at a news conference on Sunday that he was given the steroid dexamethasone while he was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Conley said the president’s oxygen level had dropped down to 93% on Saturday.

He says the president did not feel short of breath. He says the president’s medical team is hoping Trump will be up and about, out of bed and eating and drinking throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Coronavirus

Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the “magic theories” of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity and rejects war at all costs.

Coronavirus

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently, hospital discharge as early as Monday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

Coronavirus

Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Cinema chain Cineworld said Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rise in at least 24 states as experts warn of winter surge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Experts say wearing face masks is the most powerful tool against the coronavirus until there's a vaccine. They also recommend social distancing and washing your hands often.

National

SCOTUS nomination event at White House likely superspreader event

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
At least eight people who attended the event, including President Donald Trump, are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus.

National Politics

Trump 'not out of the woods' after COVID-19 hospitalization but team optimistic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Doctors say the president has made "substantial progress." He took Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and two doses of the therapeutic remdesivir.

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

Coronavirus

Texas reports 3,346 new virus cases but 7,006 total increase

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas health official’s report 3,346 newly reported coronavirus cases and 3,660 previous cases that had been unreported for a total increase of 7,006 cases.