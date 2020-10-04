Advertisement

The Latest: Pelosi says Trump’s doctors need to be honest

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a weekly news conference, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a weekly news conference, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the doctors treating President Donald Trump for the coronavirus must provide trustworthy information to the public.

Pelosi said Sunday on CBS' “Face the Nation”: “We need to have trust that what they’re telling us about the President’s condition is real.”

Her interview aired before the president’s medical team held a news conference at the Walter Reed medical center where he is receiving treatment.

Pressed about the conflicting information he and the White House released the day before, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley acknowledged Sunday that he had tried to present a rosy description of the president’s condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice recently

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

National Politics

Doctors give update on Trump's condition

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Doctors give update Sunday on President Trump's treatment for coronavirus.

National Politics

How coronavirus is disrupting daily life on Capitol Hill

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
Our Washington Bureau catches up with members of Congress who have recovered from coronavirus.

National

SCOTUS nomination event at White House likely superspreader event

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
At least eight people who attended the event, including President Donald Trump, are confirmed to have been infected by the coronavirus.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump 'not out of the woods' after COVID-19 hospitalization but team optimistic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Doctors say the president has made "substantial progress." He took Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and two doses of the therapeutic remdesivir.

National Politics

Obamas celebrate 28th anniversary by encouraging voting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
In honor of their anniversary, the couple encouraged Americans to help one person in their life register to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

National

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.