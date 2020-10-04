Advertisement

Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.

The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media “It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said in the video.

“I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school, this isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”

Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

National Politics

NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State health officials in New Jersey are contacting more than 200 people who attended Thursday's campaign fundraiser with President Trump in Bedminster, hours before he announced he has COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then, the White House physician said Sunday.

National Politics

President Trump waves to supporters outside Walter Reed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump made a drive by appearance outside of Walter Reed to greet supporters on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Area health district reports one more death, 26 new cases of Covid-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STAFF
Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Sunday afternoon that COVID-19 has claimed the life of a 61-year-old Hispanic male.

Latest News

National

Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenzo Takada, the iconic French-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled global travel, has died.

Coronavirus

Trump doctor: Hoping to discharge president soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Despite the rosy assessment, Sunday's briefing left significant questions unanswered.

National Politics

Doctors give update on Trump's condition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Doctors give update Sunday on President Trump's treatment for coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the “magic theories” of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity and rejects war at all costs.

Coronavirus

Regal Cinemas owner may close US locations after Bond film delay

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cinema chain Cineworld said Sunday it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.