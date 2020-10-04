Waco: City asks for input ahead of police chief search

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Monday is the final day to help the City of Waco find its next Chief of Police.

City officials are asking for public input as a search team defines what they’re looking for in a new chief.

After that, a nationwide search will begin.

The survey is available to the community through Oct. 5, 2020.

The city recently decided to relaunch its search to find a replacement for police Chief Ryan Holt, who was promoted earlier this year to assistant city manager.

In August Assistant Waco police Chief Frank Gentsch was sworn in as the city’s interim chief, succeeding Holt, who moved to city hall to oversee the city’s police, fire and animal services departments, the Cameron Park Zoo and the Parks and Recreation Department.

The city had named five finalists for the position, but in late June said the “COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the ongoing dialogue in the country surrounding the role of police has changed the environment for completing a hiring process for chief of police” and said the search for a permanent successor will be expanded.

Officials hope to select a finalist early next year.

