Arrest made after assault at Texas Buc-ee’s that went viral

A man who was arrested after an assault during an argument over President Donald Trump at a Texas Buc-ee’s that went viral was free on bond Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump has turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for assault.

Jason Lata, 44, was booked in the Denton City Jail late Saturday and released a few hours later after posting $150,000 bond.

He turned himself in hours after a video circulated showing a man punching another man outside of a convenience store.

The video shows one man yelling profanities at another man and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Trump song appeared to be playing in the background.

It wasn’t clear whether Lata had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

