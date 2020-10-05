Arrest made after assault at Texas Buc-ee’s that went viral

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump has turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for assault.

Jason Lata, 44, was booked in the Denton City Jail late Saturday and released a few hours later after posting $150,000 bond.

He turned himself in hours after a video circulated showing a man punching another man outside of a convenience store.

The video shows one man yelling profanities at another man and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Trump song appeared to be playing in the background.

It wasn’t clear whether Lata had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

