Attempted carjacking near Texas hospital ends with baby dead, mother wounded

File Graphic(KWQC)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLESON, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A baby is dead, his mother injured and one person is in custody after an attempted carjacking over the weekend.

On October 4, officers were dispatched to an accident near Texas Health Huguley Hospital, just off Interstate-35W in Burleson.

They arrived to discover the accident was a result of an aggravated robbery and that a 1-year-old boy had been run over as the suspect tried to get away.

The baby was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, but did not survive.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned the little boy’s parents had met at the location to exchange the child from one parent to the other when a man — later identified as Nico De La Fuente –tried to steal the mother’s vehicle.

The boy’s father tried to stop the suspect from taking the vehicle by jumping inside. As the men struggled the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and backed out at a high rate of speed — hitting the mother as she held her baby boy in her arms.

The woman and child had both fallen to the ground when the suspect drove forward and hit them both as he tried to get away.

The suspect only made it a short distance before hitting a tree, and had tried to run away on foot but collapsed from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

A hospital security guard took the man into custody and police arrested him when they got to the scene.

This morning Dela-Fuente is facing charges of Capital Murder and Aggravated Robbery. The 30-year old is currently hospitalized, but will be taken to the Fort Worth Jail once released. His bond has been set at $350,000.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

