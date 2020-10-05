Be Remarkable: Single mom starts life saving effort amid pandemic problems

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -“I’m nothing special, I’m just a normal person, doing what I can do,” said Amanda Ruble

Amanda’s humility is charming but she’s not a normal person, in fact she’s this week’s Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers & KWTX ‘Be Remarkable’ Award winner.

Sheri Ruble, Amanda’s mom, had some very good reasons for nominating her daughter.

“COVID-19 came around and she got laid off from a local roofing company and had no income coming in - so she started her own business, making t-shirts and candles,” said Sheri.

The business to keep herself afloat was one thing, but what this single mom did for the community of Axtell might literally be a life saver.

“The (Axtell) volunteer fire department needed a new tool to do their rescues - the jaws of life - so she started a farmers market, to help raise money for it,” explained Amanda’s mom.

Constantly thinking of others made Amanda this week’s Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and KWTX Be Remarkable Award Winner.

Be Remarkable is a $500 reward for folks who make central Texas a better place to live - through actions that move others to serve the community.

“If I’m inspiring one person to help give back to the community or to give back to the fire department, I’m all for it,” said Amanda, through a huge smile, as she held the $500 check just handed to her by Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

